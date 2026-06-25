Why Andy Burnham is set to shun Donald Trump
Andy Burnham, if he becomes prime minister, has suggested he will focus on domestic issues in the UK, but how long will he be able to resist the call (and insults) from Donald Trump?
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What’s the story?
Andy Burnham is many things, but "extremely liberal" is probably pushing it.
That's how Donald Trump responded to a question in the White House about the Labour challenger for Keir Starmer's now-vacated role as Prime Minister, following his resignation this week.
Under any other circumstances, the US president wouldn't be asked his opinion on a newly elected British MP of any constituency, but the fact he was shows how far the certainty of his imminent British leadership has become.
Trump also told reporters that "the UK is dying" and said the North Sea "probably" wouldn't be opened for more oil and gas drilling under Burnham.
"Donald Trump can never resist offering opinion," says Jon Sopel.
"Offering an opinion, whether he is well informed on what he's opinioning about or not.
"Donald Trump will decide on a whim what he's going to say, and there is nothing that any amount of planning can do that will stop that."
Trump, Emily Maitlis says, was in a “foul mood” at the time, having just been denied an additional $90 billion, by his own elected Republicans, to fund the ongoing US involvement in Iran.
But Iran isn't the UK's problem, with Starmer having refused help in engaging British troops and weaponry in Trump's invasion this year – much to the president's fury.
"This is obviously happening when, over the past few months, arguably US-UK relations have been at their lowest point for decades," says Lewis Goodall.
"Starmer did his best to hug Trump close, and that worked for quite a long time.
"It started to fray over time, and reached the end of that road when we got to the Iran war."
A new prime minister, he adds, might use this moment to try to reset those relations.
The question for Burnham, is whether he is able to do that – or if he even wants to.
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Does UK hate for Donald Trump pose an opportunity for Andy Burnham?
Opinion polls suggest Trump is extremely disliked across Europe, the UK included, so despite being the leader of the world's most powerful country, it is highly likely Burnham won't be hopping on a plane to Washington anytime soon.https://yougov.com/en-gb/articles/54489-how-popular-is-donald-trump-in-europe-march-2026
This, The News Agents say, could be a wise move for the inevitable PM.
"The country doesn't really like the UK being a lap dog when it comes to Trump," says Maitlis.
"I think that if he holds his nerve and says I'll go out when the time is right, I think it's a much more powerful signal."
In his Makerfield by-election victory speech, Burnham warned that British politics was in danger of becoming as polarised and volatile as in America, telling voters “we will not let that happen here. We will bring people back together.”
"He talked about highly polarised politics as poisonous," Maitlis adds.
"It was definitely a warning sign of what is over the other side, which means that I think we'll be looking for something fairly firm in how he sees either of those characters."
The News Agents don’t believe Burnham will see any benefit for his leadership, or the country, in “sucking up” to Trump, unlike Keir Starmer, who flew to Washington, handed Trump a letter from the King, installed Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, and secured a trade deal. All of which was chalked up as a win for the UK.
Could Trump turn out to be a huge Burnham fan?
Trump's "extremely liberal" comment was almost certainly meant as a put-down, that's not to say the two won't get on like a house in a heatwave.
"Look what happened when Zohran Mamdani went to the White House, and Donald Trump was all over him – he loves a winner," says Jon.
Trump had harsh words for the left-wing Democrat mayor of New York after his election to the role in late 2025, but the pair were all smiles, with the president praising his political opponent, when he visited the White House.
"Trump isn't adverse to getting on with left wing figures if there's something he likes about them," says Lewis.
"I think once the story of Burnham is explained, my hunch is that Trump will probably quite like the sheer audacity and guts of what Burnham has done.
"He loves a winner."
Maitlis says it is clear that Burnham’s priority will be “the domestic agenda”, rather than international relations if and when he becomes PM.
"Surely he's going to go for the Goldilocks strategy of just not too hot and not too cold," Jon adds.
"You do enough to keep the relationship on track, businesslike and cordial when you meet.
"But you don't start desperately trying to ingratiate yourself, or desperately trying to start a war with Trump, because there's not much to be had there either.”