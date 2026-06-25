Andy Burnham, if he becomes prime minister, has suggested he will focus on domestic issues in the UK, but how long will he be able to resist the call (and insults) from Donald Trump?

What’s the story?

Andy Burnham is many things, but "extremely liberal" is probably pushing it.

That's how Donald Trump responded to a question in the White House about the Labour challenger for Keir Starmer's now-vacated role as Prime Minister, following his resignation this week.

Under any other circumstances, the US president wouldn't be asked his opinion on a newly elected British MP of any constituency, but the fact he was shows how far the certainty of his imminent British leadership has become.

Trump also told reporters that "the UK is dying" and said the North Sea "probably" wouldn't be opened for more oil and gas drilling under Burnham.

"Donald Trump can never resist offering opinion," says Jon Sopel.

"Offering an opinion, whether he is well informed on what he's opinioning about or not.

"Donald Trump will decide on a whim what he's going to say, and there is nothing that any amount of planning can do that will stop that."

Trump, Emily Maitlis says, was in a “foul mood” at the time, having just been denied an additional $90 billion, by his own elected Republicans, to fund the ongoing US involvement in Iran.

But Iran isn't the UK's problem, with Starmer having refused help in engaging British troops and weaponry in Trump's invasion this year – much to the president's fury.

"This is obviously happening when, over the past few months, arguably US-UK relations have been at their lowest point for decades," says Lewis Goodall.

"Starmer did his best to hug Trump close, and that worked for quite a long time.

"It started to fray over time, and reached the end of that road when we got to the Iran war."

A new prime minister, he adds, might use this moment to try to reset those relations.

The question for Burnham, is whether he is able to do that – or if he even wants to.