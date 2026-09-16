Donald Trump Jr married Bettina Anderson in May 2021 – with a little help from one of Putin's best friends. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

A senior Republican has told Miles Taylor he is “very concerned” about Umar Kremlev, a close friend of Vladimir Putin, giving a huge amount to Donald Trump Jr and his second wife, Bettina Anderson.

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… James Comer, Republican chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in Congress, has told The News Agents’ Miles Taylor he is “very concerned” over money paid by a friend of Putin to Don Jr for his 2026 wedding in the Bahamas.

He describes this admission as a “rare moment of honesty” for the head of a committee which has investigated none of the potential instances of corruption committed by President Donald Trump.

The News Agents ask why someone as wealthy as Don Jr would bring his dad’s presidency into threat over what is a relatively small amount of money for him.

What’s the story? Weddings are expensive - unless you get a Russian oligarch to pay for it. That's how Donald Trump Jr (worth an estimated $500 million) paid for his marriage celebration to 'socialite' Bettina Anderson. They married in May 2026, but how they paid their bills, with help from Umar Kremlev, a close friend and associate of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, was only recently made public. Emily Maitlis says the closest most people will come is having a generous uncle put £200 behind the bar on their big day. Except the big difference here is that £200 is an insignificant amount to someone as wealthy as Don Jr, who was married across two islands in the Bahamas, and to whom a few extra bottles of fizz probably weren't a big worry. "I don't like to use expletives on this podcast, but what the actual fuck?" Jon Sopel, who uses expletives quite often on this podcast, says. "Having some Russian oligarch paying for Donald Trump Jr. wedding, is, as you might imagine, raising just the odd eyebrow." Kremlev is believed to have paid for the luxury accommodation on the island for the bridal couple and the family members who attended, which in this instance amounted to booking out an entire island. There are questions over what he might expect in return from the Trump family. "I'll tell you this," says Miles Taylor, who worked for Donald Trump during his first term in office. "Republicans are having a hard time wiggling out of this one."

Republicans "very concerned" with oligarch paying for Don Jr's wedding Miles tells The News Agents he questioned James Comer, the Republican chairman of the anti-corruption committee in Congress about the wedding gift, which some are calling a bribe. "To the frustration of Democrats, this committee has failed to look into most of the alleged instances of corruption in the Trump administration," he says. These instances include the billion-dollar ballroom he is adding to the White House, the botched 'repairs' to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool and the monument the president plans to build for himself. "In a rare moment of honesty, the chairman said: 'Yeah, I am actually very concerned about that'," Miles says. "This is noteworthy because, as of today, only congressional Democrats on that committee have said they are opening a probe into this issue. "They sent a letter to the White House and said they are going to investigate these payments and whether they were intended to influence the Trump family or the Trump administration. Republicans notably did not sign on to that letter." Miles asks if the Republican chair of the anti-corruption committee is "very concerned" about the same issue, why did he not also sign the letter.

How is Melania Trump involved in the Don Jr wedding concerns? There are other signs that Umar Kremlev's generous wedding gift to Don Jr may not be entirely above board. Even Melania Trump, who rarely makes public or political statements, has distanced herself from the oligarch, and neither she nor her president husband attended the island wedding. Kremlev is reportedly involved in an organisation which has abducted children from Ukraine. "Melania doesn't seem to have many political bones in her body, she doesn't get involved in causes in a big way, but this one was something that she took on board," says Maitlis. "She has been brokering deals with the Kremlin to try and bring Ukrainian children back to their parents, and it's quite interesting that she was the first one to say she had nothing to do with the wedding." Jon says this was the First Lady's way of signalling her disapproval. "In the grand scheme of things, it's $160,000, which to anyone is normal is a huge amount of money," he says. "But to Don Jr. it's nothing. Therefore, why is he bloody well taking it?"