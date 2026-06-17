The News Agents discuss Lewis Goodall's online comments about Prince George attending Eton College this year. Picture: Getty Images / The News Agents

By The News Agents

Lewis Goodall explains why he believes there’s little justification for Prince George studying at Eton College, when he will follow his family into the Royal business.

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Read time: 2 mins In brief… Lewis Goodall faced backlash on social media for suggesting the heir to the throne might instead go to a state school this year, instead of one of the UK’s most elite colleges.

King Charles rule has, by some, been heralded as a moment of modernisation for the Royal Family, but Lewis says this schooling decision suggests otherwise.

Some tried to criticise his own education at Oxford University, but Lewis says there is a difference between earning a place through school grades, and paying more than £60,000 a year to attend a private school.

What’s the story? Prince George is off to Eton. The son of the Prince of Wales will head to the £63,000 a year school his father also attended from September this year. The private Windsor school is also where 20 British prime ministers have studied, and where the young prince will study among other offspring of the UK's wealthy and elite. It's not an unexpected decision for the Windsors, but it doesn't suggest the Royal Family is planning to modernise how it operates, Lewis Goodall says.

Great to see another firmly modernising move from the Royal Family pic.twitter.com/BsNtw94Fmk — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 16, 2026

Lewis faced backlash on social media from people who suggested the Prince shouldn’t attend a state school. “The main thing that I took away from it was the extraordinary number of people who seemed to be absolutely furious at my suggestion that our future head of state might want to go to a state school, and that that would be completely and utterly disgusting and ridiculous,” Lewis says. Some believe, he adds, that King Charles is a "modernising force" for the Royal Family – but he says the choice of Prince George's schooling suggests very little has changed under his rule.