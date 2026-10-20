President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Marine One on October 19 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall)

Russia has done nothing wrong in its invasion of Ukraine, says Donald Trump, who becomes more erratic every time his approval rating drops. Why is he so willfully ignorant?

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Read time: 3.5 mins In brief… Donald Trump is once again praising Vladimir Putin, in what The News Agents describe as “wilful ignorance” at the slaughter caused by his war in Ukraine.

He has criticised Ukraine for not giving America anything since it was invaded in 2022, highlighting his “jealousy” of the attention its leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives.

Trump hopes to help Putin reach his goals in Ukraine, in order to make a personal profit, but is “too ignorant” to realise that the Russian leader has a different agenda entirely.

What’s the story? Four years of war, an estimated 450,000 deaths – and yet Donald Trump says Russia’s actions in Ukraine have been “fine”. The US president continues to unravel, on camera, as his personal ratings plummet to new lows (just 31% at the latest count) and the Republican Party readies itself for a disastrous midterm election result in November. Trump’s new comments, praising Russia and criticising Ukraine for having “given nothing” to America since it was invaded in 2022, come just weeks after signing a new law, named after former Republican senator Lindsey Graham, calling for new sanctions against Russia. He doesn’t care. “The president, out of wilful ignorance, does not know – and he does not care to know – the true picture of the humanitarian tragedy, and the slaughter that Russia has inflicted on Ukraine,” says Lewis Goodall. “It suits his paranoid fantasies to think otherwise.” Having wrecked the US economy with his tariffs and sending fuel prices sky high after a deeply misguided invasion of Iran, Trump recently struck a deal with Vladimir Putin to import Russian fuel to America. Jon Sopel describes the purchases of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fuel as a “forlorn and pathetic attempt to bring down the price of diesel in the U.S.” But after six months of fuel shortages caused by Trump’s February invasion of Iran, even these huge quantities won’t be enough. “For truckers and farmers, it’s made no difference,” Jon adds. “But it has helped Vladimir Putin. “Donald Trump now is even more erratic, more unpredictable, and more obnoxious – all in inverse proportion to his personal approval ratings.” Watch the full episode below:

Why does Donald Trump hate Volodymyr Zelenskyy so much? The first meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy was one for the history books – and not in a good way. The two leaders yelled at each other in the Oval Office after Trump said Ukraine had not been appreciative of US support after Russia’s illegal invasion. They have since met in more polite circumstances, but The News Agents believe Trump’s disdain is easily explained - he is deeply jealous of Zelenskyy. “He recognises that Zelenskyy is perhaps the one person in the Western Hemisphere who can rival him for attention,” says Lewis. “With Trump, always assume the pettiest, most vain, most pathetic, wriggling bag of urges and instincts that you can, and you're probably close to what he's thinking. “We can sit and talk about geopolitics all day long, but you know what? He's jealous of the guy because he knows deep down he's 100 times the man he'll ever be.” Jon says his recent comments reveal Trump’s “true colours” and he no longer feels any embarrassment at sharing his admiration for Putin.