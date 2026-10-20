Why Donald Trump has totally unravelled over Russia and Ukraine
Russia has done nothing wrong in its invasion of Ukraine, says Donald Trump, who becomes more erratic every time his approval rating drops. Why is he so willfully ignorant?
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What’s the story?
Four years of war, an estimated 450,000 deaths – and yet Donald Trump says Russia’s actions in Ukraine have been “fine”.
The US president continues to unravel, on camera, as his personal ratings plummet to new lows (just 31% at the latest count) and the Republican Party readies itself for a disastrous midterm election result in November.
Trump’s new comments, praising Russia and criticising Ukraine for having “given nothing” to America since it was invaded in 2022, come just weeks after signing a new law, named after former Republican senator Lindsey Graham, calling for new sanctions against Russia.
He doesn’t care.
“The president, out of wilful ignorance, does not know – and he does not care to know – the true picture of the humanitarian tragedy, and the slaughter that Russia has inflicted on Ukraine,” says Lewis Goodall.
“It suits his paranoid fantasies to think otherwise.”
Having wrecked the US economy with his tariffs and sending fuel prices sky high after a deeply misguided invasion of Iran, Trump recently struck a deal with Vladimir Putin to import Russian fuel to America.
Jon Sopel describes the purchases of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fuel as a “forlorn and pathetic attempt to bring down the price of diesel in the U.S.”
But after six months of fuel shortages caused by Trump’s February invasion of Iran, even these huge quantities won’t be enough.
“For truckers and farmers, it’s made no difference,” Jon adds.
“But it has helped Vladimir Putin.
“Donald Trump now is even more erratic, more unpredictable, and more obnoxious – all in inverse proportion to his personal approval ratings.”
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Why does Donald Trump hate Volodymyr Zelenskyy so much?
The first meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy was one for the history books – and not in a good way.
The two leaders yelled at each other in the Oval Office after Trump said Ukraine had not been appreciative of US support after Russia’s illegal invasion.
They have since met in more polite circumstances, but The News Agents believe Trump’s disdain is easily explained - he is deeply jealous of Zelenskyy.
“He recognises that Zelenskyy is perhaps the one person in the Western Hemisphere who can rival him for attention,” says Lewis.
“With Trump, always assume the pettiest, most vain, most pathetic, wriggling bag of urges and instincts that you can, and you're probably close to what he's thinking.
“We can sit and talk about geopolitics all day long, but you know what? He's jealous of the guy because he knows deep down he's 100 times the man he'll ever be.”
Jon says his recent comments reveal Trump’s “true colours” and he no longer feels any embarrassment at sharing his admiration for Putin.
Why does Donald Trump love Vladimir Putin so much?
There’s only one thing Donald Trump loves. It’s not MAGA, it’s not America, and it’s not Melania. It’s money.
He recognises that there is profit to be made from ending the war in Ukraine and giving Russia the opportunity to raid the country for the rare minerals in its soil.
That’s exactly what he’s doing in Greenland at this very moment.
Jon says Trump has been trying to convince Zelenskyy to give up his "petty obsessions" of Ukraine's independence and turn his attention to money instead.
But Zelenskyy's not interested, and when it comes to money, it's not Putin's priority either.
"What Trump doesn't understand, because he doesn't care to understand, is that Putin's not in this war to make money," says Lewis.
"Putin doesn't care about money. He's got all the riches he could ever need."
Putin, he adds, is focused on glory and history.
"Putin is a man who believes, like so many of his predecessors in the Kremlin, that he's got the push and wind of history at his back," Lewis says.
"Trump doesn't care to understand all of that because it just doesn't fit his worldview, and he's too ignorant to be educated about."