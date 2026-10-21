President Donald Trump awards Major Nicholas Dockery the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in WashingtonDC on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

Donald Trump, at every stop on his rallies ahead of the November midterms, has spoken about beautiful men, their muscles and their asses. What’s behind this appreciation for the male form?

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Read time: 4.5 mins In brief… Donald Trump has entertained MAGA supporters at recent rallies with stories about encounters with “gorgeous, rippling, muscled men.”

Miles Taylor, who served under Trump during his first term in office, tells The News Agents how Trump has always been obsessed with male beauty, and would comment on the appearances of his male staff in the White House.

Is the president becoming less inhibited in his old age, or are his homoerotic comments a distraction from the mess he’s made of America?

What’s the story? Come for the MAGA, stay for the homoeroticism. Donald Trump's appearances at rallies ahead of the November midterms have been packed with praise for beautiful, muscled men and their bodies. "It's never been my thing, to be honest with you, but I looked at his ass, and then I looked at his legs," he told a laughing crowd this week, speaking about Republican Senator Jon Husted. "His ass is like – it's like a pile of muscle."

Trump on Jon Husted: "I'm studying his body. I've never studied the body of a man before. It's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course. But it's never been my thing. But I looked at his ass. I said, 'His ass, shit, it's like a pile of muscle.' Then I looked at his legs and… pic.twitter.com/hAkx2tWgpK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

It's nothing new – he's been doing it for years now, initially making headlines when he spoke in public about the penis size of a deceased golfer, much to the fury of his family. It's just much more frequent now. "Every night, Donald Trump seems to be going on about the male physique and its beauty," says Jon Sopel. "At every point, he's referencing handsome, good-looking, gorgeous, rippling, muscled men." Emily Maitlis says it is now so commonplace, it's become hard to ignore, even by serious political commentators. "There is a sense of vaudeville in Trump's rallies. We know this because we've seen it. We've monitored it for so long," she says. "But it is extraordinary that a man who has sold himself on his attraction to women, trophy wives and ownership of beauty competitions, should decide, at the ripe old age of of 80, to become slightly unfiltered about the male gaze and about how attractive he now finds – let me spell it out – men's asses."

Why on earth is Donald Trump talking about men like this? Trump's obsession with what he considers beautiful men is nothing new to Miles Taylor, who served in Trump's first administration. Miles says comments on his looks, and other male staffers' appearances, were commonplace inside the White House. "He didn't want men coming into the Oval Office with beards, for instance. He liked a particular look. He liked men with swooping hair," Miles says. "When we did events with the president at the Department of Homeland Security, he wanted beefy military-style guys with tight jawlines to be the DHS agents that he appeared with." Miles says nothing he’s seen from Trump at recent rallies has seemed performative. "I remember this twinkle in his eye, that he'd reach out and touch these guys," he adds. "He'd grab their shoulders or their arms, and he would say, "My God, look at you! You are straight out of central casting', which was just a very odd thing for a president of the United States or anyone to say to another person." Maitlis says Trump's interest in physical beauty stems from his desire to live a life "made for television", even in his later years. "There is a MAGA female look. I don't know how much it costs or how much it hurts, but it looks like you don't get that way without a certain amount of, shall we say, intervention," she says. "There is a MAGA male look, which kind of lends itself to a military chisel jaw – the Pete Hegseth frat-boy look. "He surrounds himself with people he thinks have cosmetic glory that will be reflected back on him." Watch the episode in full:

Is there a serious side to Trump's comments? Comments about attraction to men might be a joke to Trump and MAGA supporters, but his presidency is not a laughing matter to LGBTQ+ Americans. "This is a man whose policies in his administration have been deeply regressive to the point that my own younger brother, who's gay, has said this doesn't feel like a safe country for a gay person to live in anymore," says Miles. "Those policies have deeply harmed that community." Protections for LGBTQ+ students have been revoked under Trump's second term, and he and his administration have targeted transgender people in the military, the workplace and in healthcare. Miles says Trump's comments also make light of national security issues that could arise from anyone in the administration who might hide their sexuality, saying their sex lives are "fair game" for blackmail from hostile overseas countries.