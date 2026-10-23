Author Michael Lewis, whose new book is about Elon Musk’s DOGE disaster, explains what went wrong when the world’s richest man tried to cut trillions from US spending.

What’s the story?

In the end, no one really knows how much Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency saved the US government.

Estimates made by the now-dissolved department claim it saved $110 billion – but reports have found no evidence to support that figure, with other government investigations finding it may have cost America upwards of $20 billion.

DOGE, and the damage done, is the subject of Michael Lewis’s new book, Blockers: Rebels in the Deep State. He tells Lewis Goodall that despite Musk’s power, money and previous business success, his government venture (named after a dog meme) was always set to fail.

"He was never going to do it," says Michael Lewis.

“As a business, X is a disaster. He screwed up Twitter. He screwed up the federal government.

“He's a good con man. He's a good front man.”

But Elon Musk, the ‘richest man in the world’ will always have supporters willing to defend his business acumen. He has an estimated net worth of $1.4 trillion. He was the first person to become a trillionaire, when his company, SpaceX, was floated on the global stock market.

Musk may be best known for owning electric car company Tesla.

“He's probably not the best manager of large organisations,” Michael Lewis adds.

“If all I knew of Elon Musk was what I saw at Twitter and in the government, it would cause me to wonder who's actually managing Tesla.”

“Maybe there are two Elon Musks – the one from 10 years ago and the one now.”