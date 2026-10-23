Why Elon Musk was always going to fail at DOGE
Author Michael Lewis, whose new book is about Elon Musk’s DOGE disaster, explains what went wrong when the world’s richest man tried to cut trillions from US spending.
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What’s the story?
In the end, no one really knows how much Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency saved the US government.
Estimates made by the now-dissolved department claim it saved $110 billion – but reports have found no evidence to support that figure, with other government investigations finding it may have cost America upwards of $20 billion.
DOGE, and the damage done, is the subject of Michael Lewis’s new book, Blockers: Rebels in the Deep State. He tells Lewis Goodall that despite Musk’s power, money and previous business success, his government venture (named after a dog meme) was always set to fail.
"He was never going to do it," says Michael Lewis.
“As a business, X is a disaster. He screwed up Twitter. He screwed up the federal government.
“He's a good con man. He's a good front man.”
But Elon Musk, the ‘richest man in the world’ will always have supporters willing to defend his business acumen. He has an estimated net worth of $1.4 trillion. He was the first person to become a trillionaire, when his company, SpaceX, was floated on the global stock market.
Musk may be best known for owning electric car company Tesla.
“He's probably not the best manager of large organisations,” Michael Lewis adds.
“If all I knew of Elon Musk was what I saw at Twitter and in the government, it would cause me to wonder who's actually managing Tesla.”
“Maybe there are two Elon Musks – the one from 10 years ago and the one now.”
How inexperienced DOGE employees swung the axe
When Musk joined Trump’s second administration, he promised to cut $2 trillion in “waste fraud and abuse” from government spending.
But with departments such as the military and social spending untouchable to Musk and his DOGE employees, Michael Lewis estimates these cuts were attempted from only a 20% portion of the US government.
Musk employed a team of young men to implement the cuts, who Michael Lewis estimates were all aged between 19 and 28.
“It was friends of friends of friends. Some of them worked at SpaceX. They were young computer programmers,” he says.
“It was just a pure social network.”
Its main target, he adds, was diversity.
“They’d get a file, and just start plugging in keywords like gender, bias, trans, woman,” Michael Lewis says.
“If those words were in the title of the grant, they just cut the grant.”
But he says the way government staff were axed was the most "disturbing" of all, where almost all newcomers were sacked from certain departments.
“It was tens of thousands of people,” Michael Lewis says.
“That was all the young people. It's all people who were brought in for something that needed to be dealt with now – and that's not who you wanted to be getting rid of.”
Could DOGE have ever worked?
Michael Lewis says America's tax department, the IRS, sends "a billion" faxes a year – and it's in areas like this where he believes a task force like DOGE could have made a change.
Instead, it was 22-year-olds, sleeping on office floors with Musk, making cuts at random based on department names or descriptions they didn't like.
In one instance, he describes a young man "sweating over an organisation chart" at the IRS, looking to make cuts that would please Musk, until experienced members of staff pointed out the likely damage of their actions.
"Doge could have been bright young, tech-savvy people with a little humility, who could figure out problems in the federal government and fix the tech," he says.
"Tech is always a mess in government because it's always slow to catch up, and the tech is moving so fast.
"They were clearly out of their depth, and they weren't so stupid they didn't know it at some point."