Donald Trump speaks to journalists in the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Lewis Goodall)

Four months after a botched, and unnecessary, $14 million renovation of the Washington Reflecting Pool, Trump is still furiously trying to catch the “vandals” responsible. Why is this his most pressing problem?

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… Donald Trump remains fixated on the damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, which he hired his “guy” to renovate, and blames on vandalism, despite all evidence that it is simply due to poor workmanship.

The News Agents say he is trying to “refashion the American capital” to look like “one of his tawdry little resorts."

He believes cosmetic changes, such as the $400 million White House ballroom, will be his legacy, since he has been unable to bring any meaningful change to America.

What’s the story? In case you weren’t aware, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been attacked by vandals! With knives! At least, that’s Donald Trump’s line on the shoddy renovations he paid for in April 2026, and that have been dogging him ever since. Painted ‘American flag blue’, the unnecessary renovations cost taxpayers $14 million, with Trump saying he gave the job to his personal contractor. Except now, he claims he didn’t know the man. He has also raged at US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, who he appointed to the role, after her office found that the problems with the murky waters and torn, shredded pool lining was due to the renovations, not visitors with box-cutters. Trump drove his motorcade across the new pool before it was filled with water, reportedly to inspect the work. Huge chunks of the pool lining have cracked and broken off from its base, for which Trump has blamed people seen putting their hands in the water. "As ever with Trump – this is about something that is very minor, very unimportant, and an obsession of Trump himself," says Lewis Goodall. "It is his ongoing effort to refashion the American capital in his own image to make it look like one of his tawdry little resorts." All this, he adds, is about something much bigger, and much more MAGA.

What Trump's 'vandalism' claims really mean If the president has a catchphrase, it's "fake news", a term he uses for any broadcaster or publisher that doesn't back his every move. His denial of any liability in the state of the reflecting pool is an extension of this. "This is actually about who controls reality," Lewis adds. "It is about who gets to actually determine and dictate and say what truth is, which is what Trump is always about." This extends to his administration, the consequences of which were felt this month by Pirro, when he claimed she "folded like an umbrella" when it came to finding those he said were responsible for damaging his precious pool. "This is a reminder that you can be in the Trump coalition, and it doesn't really matter what you believe as long as you show fealty and accept his version of events," says Lewis. "Pirro was elevated to the position because she was seen as showing that fealty, because she was shown as being politically reliable of taking her points from Trump." "It is just one of those many ways in which he is constantly stress testing the institutions of American government." He says Pirro faced a situation where her "personal loyalty" came into conflict with her "institutional duty" and it became impossible to manage. "It is reality versus garbage," says Emily Maitlis. "But it also has real life effects on whether the rule of law is actually working in America, because what happens if you disagree with Trump? "If you're in a job in his cabinet, you get fired. If you are the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, you also might find yourself out of a job." Maitlis adds that the only people he wants "interrogating and investigating" any cases in America are people working for him, which is not how the rule of law works. The Reflecting Pool, she says, is a "tiny, insignificant question".