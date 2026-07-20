Two men were shot dead by Donald Trump's ICE agents in America this month, as the number of arrests and detentions made by his 'private militia' grows to over 15,000. Why is still happening?

When Renée Good and Alex Pretti were killed by Donald Trump's ICE agents in January of this year, it made headlines across the world.

This month, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero were shot dead in Houston, Texas and Biddeford, Maine, and there was barely a murmur outside the US.

Six months on from the horror of civilian deaths at the hands of so-called US law enforcement, it's happening again.

ICE agents were deployed across America, by Trump, following his return to power in 2025, to implement his promise of mass deportations and arrests of illegal immigrants in the US.

The killing of Salgado Araujo and Durán Guerrero brings the number of people fired upon by ICE to 30.

Miles Taylor, a US writer and former government official who served under George W. Bush and Trump during his first term in office, says ordinary Americans have now "tuned out" of the actions of what has been described as Trump's personal militia.

"ICE agents are still very much carrying out an immigration operation that is rife with constitutional errors," Taylor says.