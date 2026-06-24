Donald Trump has blamed 'sick, deranged' vandals for the algae bloom in the Washington pool, but experts say his multi million 'renovation' is to blame. Picture: Getty Images

By Michael Baggs (with Emily, Jon and Lewis)

Donald Trump spent an estimated $14 million to turn Washington DC’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ‘American flag blue’, but has instead achieved a green algae bloom and a few dead ducks. Is this the perfect metaphor for his political career?

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Read time: 3 mins In brief… Donald Trump wanted to improve the Washington Memorial Reflection Pool, but has instead wrecked an American landmark with a shoddy job which has cost US taxpayers millions.

He claims the green algae bloom and cracked base is the work of ‘sick, deranged’ political rivals, but The News Agents say that under no circumstances did a vandal carve chunks out of the landmark with a knife.

But while there is a certain amount of exasperated humour that can be seen in the situation, with civilians now being arrested for putting their hands in the water, the story threatens to tip into yet another human right violation from the MAGA administration.

What’s the story? Donald Trump promised to 'drain the swamp' when he entered The White House for the second time. Instead, he swamped the drain. That drain is in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and the swamp is the dull, green algae which now clogs its water in Washington DC. Trump blames "sick, deranged" vandals for the murky pool and an alleged 350 foot crack, but there's a good chance it was caused by giving it an inadequate ‘American blue’ paint job (despite an estimated cost of $14 million), driving a fleet of cars over it before it had chance to settle and then pouring in hydrogen peroxide in an attempt to return it to the desired blue colour. That didn't work, but it may have killed a few ducks, whose lifeless corpses were found bobbing in the (yep, still green) water. The paint is peeling from the pool, which has now been fenced off from the public after six arrests were made of visitors putting their hands in the water. EMBED: https://x.com/EdKrassen/status/2069674158686933479?s=20 “Donald Trump decided he would rip it up, improve it, make it better, make it reflect even more brightly than ever before,” says Jon Sopel. “And it's all turned out to be an absolute fucking fiasco.” “No one has taken a knife to the reflecting pool.”

‘No one has taken a box cutter to the reflecting pool’ In May this year, Donald Trump was boasting how the new pool lining was a type of rubber “so strong, so powerful” it would last 50 years and could never be cut with a knife. Now he’s accusing political rivals of jumping in the water and cutting a 350 foot crack into its base. “We haven't seen any evidence that it was vandalism,” Jon says. “This is also one of the most secure areas in Washington DC, with closed circuit TV absolutely bloody everywhere, surveillance cameras, and the US Parks police patrolling it.” Trump has claimed to have evidence of vandalism, but has made none of it public. “No one has taken a box cutter to the reflecting pool. This has not happened,” says Emily Maitlis. “What has happened is that Trump's refurbishment – which was meant to make the pool look more magnificent – has gone badly wrong. “The paint clearly wasn't the right kind of paint, the algae have come back, the whole thing is green, and the paint is now peeling off the bottom.”