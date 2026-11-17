Laura Brand shared a message from Russell Brand with the couple's millions of followers, claiming he was not guilty of crimes he has been jailed for. Picture: Russell Brand / YouTube

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

Sources claim the rapist Russell Brand may be banned from communicating with wife Laura after she shared a message with podcast followers protesting his innocence from behind bars.

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Read time: 3 mins In brief… Andy Hughes, co-host of The Crime Agents podcast, tells Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel how his sources inside the British prison system tell him that Russell Brand could be banned from communication and visits from his wife Laura.

Laura Brand shared a message with the couple’s religious following which repeated claims made before he was jailed for rape that he was not guilty of a crime.

The News Agents say Brand’s work in recent years, focusing on religious messaging and warnings against trusting the mainstream media has grown him a devoted but “vulnerable” audience who will believe he is once again being targeted by the state.

What’s the story? Dreadful news for fans of Russell Brand's Sunday Service podcast – he may now be banned from communicating with his wife and co-host Laura. A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) investigation has reportedly been launched after she read a message from her rapist husband on an episode published after he was jailed for 10 years and six months, in which he continued to protest his innocence. A prison source tells Andy Hughes, co-host of The Crime Agents podcast, that Brand will not be allowed to contact his wife while the investigation is ongoing, and future communication between the couple will be "heavily monitored". “We are establishing how this statement was communicated and whether any prison rules were breached," the Ministry of Justice says. Laura Brand read a statement from her jailed husband in a new episode, published on 15 November, of the couple’s religious podcast, along with messages of support from listeners. “They will have known the impact that that statement had,” says Emily Maitlis. “They will have known by that false assertion that the rapist Russell Brand was innocent, they will have caused huge distress.”

‘Russell Brand is in trouble here’ Andy Hughes tells The News Agents he was shocked when he saw Laura Brand share the message from her jailed husband, knowing he had likely broken prison rules. “Once I got past my disbelief, I thought: 'Russell Brand is in trouble here’,” he says. “You can't put out those statements if it will potentially cause victims distress.” He says his sources inside the UK’s prisons system were “absolutely furious” when they realised he was passing messages to his wife for broadcast. “They said to me they are going to try and ban Russell Brown from speaking or communicating to his wife until this MOJ investigation is over. “That ban may even be in place as we speak right now.” This anger, he adds, is due to the massive coverage Russell Brand’s statement, made from prison, received. “It clearly caused distress to these women who had probably just gone through one of the worst periods of their entire lives, and then had this thrown in their faces,” adds Andy. “The MoJ told me they don't comment on individual cases, but said they do have the power to stop communications and visits for inmates. “Now that was sending me a very clear message that this was definitely on their mind.”