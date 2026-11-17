Why rapist Russell Brand could be banned from seeing his wife
Sources claim the rapist Russell Brand may be banned from communicating with wife Laura after she shared a message with podcast followers protesting his innocence from behind bars.
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What’s the story?
Dreadful news for fans of Russell Brand's Sunday Service podcast – he may now be banned from communicating with his wife and co-host Laura.
A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) investigation has reportedly been launched after she read a message from her rapist husband on an episode published after he was jailed for 10 years and six months, in which he continued to protest his innocence.
A prison source tells Andy Hughes, co-host of The Crime Agents podcast, that Brand will not be allowed to contact his wife while the investigation is ongoing, and future communication between the couple will be "heavily monitored".
“We are establishing how this statement was communicated and whether any prison rules were breached," the Ministry of Justice says.
Laura Brand read a statement from her jailed husband in a new episode, published on 15 November, of the couple’s religious podcast, along with messages of support from listeners.
“They will have known the impact that that statement had,” says Emily Maitlis.
“They will have known by that false assertion that the rapist Russell Brand was innocent, they will have caused huge distress.”
‘Russell Brand is in trouble here’
Andy Hughes tells The News Agents he was shocked when he saw Laura Brand share the message from her jailed husband, knowing he had likely broken prison rules.
“Once I got past my disbelief, I thought: 'Russell Brand is in trouble here’,” he says.
“You can't put out those statements if it will potentially cause victims distress.”
He says his sources inside the UK’s prisons system were “absolutely furious” when they realised he was passing messages to his wife for broadcast.
“They said to me they are going to try and ban Russell Brown from speaking or communicating to his wife until this MOJ investigation is over.
“That ban may even be in place as we speak right now.”
This anger, he adds, is due to the massive coverage Russell Brand’s statement, made from prison, received.
“It clearly caused distress to these women who had probably just gone through one of the worst periods of their entire lives, and then had this thrown in their faces,” adds Andy.
“The MoJ told me they don't comment on individual cases, but said they do have the power to stop communications and visits for inmates.
“Now that was sending me a very clear message that this was definitely on their mind.”
Will action against Russell Brand fire up his fans even more?
In recent years, Russell Brand's broadcasting has focused on both his newfound christianity, and how the mainstream media cannot be trusted.
The News Agents says he has laid the groundwork among followers for moments like this, as he follows another blow to his freedom by the state.
"You already know what the response is going to be of his supporters if a punishment is meted out for this podcast," Jon Sopel says.
"They'll say it's the deep state, it's the establishment, it's the mainstream media.
"They'll say it's because he's become a right-wing influencer that they're doing it, and that he's done nothing wrong."
Maitlis says there is "nothing he enjoys more" than sharing conspiracy theories claiming the state is against him.
"All you need to do is implant that idea, in enough of a vulnerable fanbase's minds, to see where it's going," she says.
"Their Lord has been silenced. They cut him down. I think that is where the Brand reach is going now.
"The more people try to silence him, the louder he will become, because obviously he thinks he's Jesus."
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