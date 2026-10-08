Donald Trump's support in campaigns for the midterms may be the last thing Republican candidates want. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

Donald Trump is on the road holding rallies ahead of the November midterms – but even his own Republican candidates want him to stay away. Is every stop on his tour securing more votes for the Democrats?

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Read time: 3.5 mins In brief… Donald Trump’s midterm rallies have been the source of more batshit comments from the MAGA president, but this time around, they’ve been alienating his own struggling senators, who don’t want him in their states.

Shockingly bad polling for both Trump and the Republicans explain why he is holding these rallies, with the Democrats set to sweep the midterms.

The News Agents say that Trump’s comments, including suggestions that Iran should bomb Los Angeles and San Diego, have now become a “drag anchor” for his party.

What’s the story? Don't mention the T word – that seems to be the approach from many Republican representatives ahead of the November 2026 midterms. His polling is so low, and his actions as president so hated by Americans that even those supposedly on his side don't want him in their state campaigning for them. You only have to look at Trump's recent behaviour to understand why. At a recent rally, he said Iran could "take out" Los Angeles and San Diego and it would be a "small price to pay" in his war. That's more than five million American people.

Trump on Iran: Let 'em take out Los Angeles and San Diego, it's a small price to pay pic.twitter.com/Fc4BcjVDKj — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 6, 2026

If there was any question about what Trump said, he repeated it just 24 hours later.

Trump: You wanna see trauma? You wanna see problems? I said it the other day, let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles on the way. You wanna see problems? Let them hit San Diego. Let them hit Los Angeles. You wanna see a country that would be in free fall, we're not… pic.twitter.com/Yad0NpyoR8 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 8, 2026

He claims America's economy is its best ever while people struggle to fill up their cars and buy groceries, his tariffs have stifled trade and business, and his war in Iran continues to be locked in a stalemate, costing the US billions. “This is not the first time Trump has sounded like he's losing it, but this time he's actually becoming a drag anchor on his own party and his own Republican candidates,” says Emily Maitlis. Jon Sopel says his obsession with building the new White House ballroom, his own ‘Arc de Trump’ and getting his name on the Kennedy Centre is what’s driving supporters, and representatives, away. “Meanwhile the price of fuel is going up and up,” Jon says. “That's a result of the war in Iran and the consequences of that are feeding through. “You just get the feeling that the more Donald Trump speaks, the more Donald Trump travels to the swing states, the worse it gets for the candidates themselves.

Why is Trump on the road? It’s not usual for a sitting president to be travelling the country and hosting rallies ahead of the midterms. But Trump is no usual president, and his approval ratings are anything but ordinary. They are at a historic low. Polling suggests a wipeout in the midterms. “The kind of places up for grabs right now are places we never thought we'd be discussing two years ago, Alaska, North Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Ohio,” says Maitlis. “These are red states. Some of them have literally been red for three decades or longer.” If, as predicted, the Republicans are decimated, it will leave Trump looking like a "lame duck president" for the rest of his term, with the Democrats controlling the House and the Senate. That is why Trump is out and about. “Donald Trump is clearly scared enough that he is actually entertaining places on his weirdo tour of America that he should never have had to worry about,” Maitlis adds.

Why Democrats want Trump to do more rallies Abdul El-Sayed, the hugely popular Democratic challenger in Michigan has urged the MAGA president to campaign for his rival, Congressman Mike Rogers, saying he wants everyone in the state to "know that he's on the ballot". “He's basically goading him to come to that state because the Democrats see Trump in their state as a plus for them,” Maitlis says. “That is not really where you want to be as a Republican president. “El-Sayed figures that Trump is so vain, he probably will take up that challenge and probably will come to Michigan.” Leaked audio of Ken Paxton, Republican candidate for attorney general in Texas, reveals his frustration at how Washington, Trump and MAGA have taken over his campaign. “I’ve never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign and, like, what issues are going to matter,” he said.

Paxton on leaked audio: "I've never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign and what issues are going to matter because it's all coming -- you know -- from DC, and I don't control message or what we're doing, and I don't have ability to change anything, so I… pic.twitter.com/IJE8f6FKQI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2026