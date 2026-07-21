Why did Spain cut Donald Trump out of its World Cup victory photos?
Donald Trump joined the Spanish team to celebrate their World Cup victory, but the team celebrated without him on social media.
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Donald Trump has boasted that this year's World Cup is four (or five – he's not certain) times greater than "any FIFA ever held".
How 'greatness' is measured at the World Cup is unclear.
Trump's claims were made after the tournament climax on Sunday, 19 July, when Spain seized a 1-0 victory over Argentina.
The moment belonged to the Spanish players, but Trump attempted to crash celebrations as they raised the trophy, before being pulled out of the way by FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.
Trump on stage with the World Cup Winners pic.twitter.com/c3iQYNfk1s— Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2026
The team shared photos of the moment on social media - but cropped Trump out of the images.
Aleksander Čeferin, president of UEFA, did not attend the final, reportedly in protest of Trump's behaviour during the tournament.
When US player Folarin Balogun was given a red card in the early stage of the World Cup, FIFA reversed this decision after a call from Trump – who was, in 2025, presented with its first ever 'FIFA Peace Prize', created just for the president.
More:
How Donald Trump corrupted the World Cup with one phone call
England vs Argentina: Is this World Cup clash about more than football?