Donald Trump joined the Spanish team to celebrate their World Cup victory, but the team celebrated without him on social media.

Donald Trump has boasted that this year's World Cup is four (or five – he's not certain) times greater than "any FIFA ever held".

How 'greatness' is measured at the World Cup is unclear.

Trump's claims were made after the tournament climax on Sunday, 19 July, when Spain seized a 1-0 victory over Argentina.

The moment belonged to the Spanish players, but Trump attempted to crash celebrations as they raised the trophy, before being pulled out of the way by FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.