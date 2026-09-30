Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez with manager Enzo Maresca after being substituted during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. Picture: Alamy

By The News Agents

The scandal of how Manchester City is funded is not just a football story, it has the potential to rip millions of overseas investment out of this struggling country. How the hell does the government navigate this one?

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… Manchester City, and its United Arab Emirates owners, could face sanctions, and possibly criminal charges, over undeclared funding of close to a billion into the club.

The News Agents discuss how the scandal could do serious damage to one of the UK’s biggest global exports, and also to investment in the UK, with the UAE also credited with the rebuilding of Manchester, which could be pulled if the government cracks down on potential illegal activity.

The UK, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall say, has never felt smaller and lacked so much power, so does it have no choice but to keep taking overseas money, at any cost?

What’s the story? How much does it cost to top the Premier League? A secret £830 million, it seems. Manchester City, and its billionaire Abu Dhabi owners, have been found guilty of a scheme to hide millions pumped into the club, breaking UK spending rules – and possibly a few laws too. It's a problem that kicked off in the beautiful game, but is landing now in politics. Since Sheikh Mansour bought Manchester City in 2008, he and the United Arab Emirates have invested enormous amounts of money into regenerating the city. This scheme was celebrated by its then-Mayor Andy Burnham, and he was celebrated for it. Many people called it 'Manchesterism". But after giving his (also celebrated) first speech at the Labour Party conference as leader, in which he spoke against big corporations trampling on the average person, will he stand with his city's big investors, or with those who feel wronged by Man City's financial actions? “This is about geopolitics, it's about economics, it's about the power of a nation, and not just about a football club,” says Jon Sopel. He says there is now the possibility of the UAE stepping in to ask Andy Burnham's government to step in and stop potential sanctions against the club, with the threat of cutting the money it has pumped into the country. “What does Andy Burnham do there? How does Andy Burnham navigate this when, if you listen to his conference speech, it was all about how the big guys, the shareholders, always win and the customers always lose out.”

Why is it so important to protect the reputation of the Premier League? With Manchester City sat atop of the league, helped by those undeclared UAE millions, the scandal threatens the English game’s reputation. As one of the UK’s biggest exports, that could be really bad news. “If you look at what football rights sell for around the world, the English Premier League is the crown jewel of all the different football associations,” Jon says. “The Premier League sells for far more than anyone else's football league, and that brand is in danger of looking really badly tarnished now.’ He says the club, and its owners, believed and acted like British laws did not apply to them because of their "incredible wealth". A refusal by the government to act would likely prompt huge backlash from fans from almost every other English club, especially those who feel cheated out of wins in tournaments with Man City.

Will this burst Andy Burnham’s ‘Manchesterism’ bubble? The Labour Party conference was a success for the Prime Minister, but the growing crisis surrounding Manchester City, the money being ploughed into Manchester could now derail his political plans. “This is, in effect, Burnham's dirty political secret,” says Lewis Goodall. “When people go to Manchester today, it is a remarkable success story. “But where has all the money there come from? It's not from Manchester City Council. It's not come from the council tax bills of people who live in Manchester.” The city has, Lewis says, been rebuilt as the product of "direct foreign investment", and that money has come from the Middle East and China. One of the key messages of Burnham's conference speech was reclaiming the term "taking back control", and how that meant putting power back in the hands of local officials, not closing borders. “They've been buying huge swaths of land from the city council, in active cooperation of the city council and Andy Burnham himself,” he adds. “But we don't have control over that. That's not about our control.”