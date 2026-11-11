Why the worst of MAGA feel compelled to defend rapist Russell Brand
Trump loyalists and the hard-right are defending the convicted rapist Russell Brand. Why?
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In brief…
- The News Agents says people defending Russell Brand after his 10 year conviction for rape offers an “extraordinary window” in the the minds of people aligning themselves with the shamed celebrity.
- These people feel compelled to defend a convicted rapist due to “tribalism” over one of their own, says Miles Taylor.
- Big names on the hard-right of US politics have voiced support for Brand, but The News Agents say the British justice system is preferable to what exists in America.
What’s the story?
Russell Brand is a convicted rapist, but there are still people willing to defend him in public.
Supporters claim Brand is the victim of a celebrity stitch up, or the UK’s failed justice system.
A jury of eight men and four women unanimously found Brand guilty and he was sentenced to 10 years and six months for his crimes.
MAGA darling Megyn Kelly, has claimed Brand was sentenced for kissing and sniffing a lady. Musk has said his jailing is “unjust”, in an angry rant for her self-titled podcast.
She says Brand’s jailing is an attack on conservative white men in the UK, portrays the country as being ‘overrun’ with migrants and Muslims, and says this community is "raping young girls" and facing "zero justice".
Russell Brand became a “darling” of MAGA circles in recent years, having appeared at various conventions alongside Trump family members.
Megyn Kelly, and others, have realised there is a profitable market for “rage and anger” in the right-wing MAGA world, Jon Sopel says.
“It really shows you how severe the political tribalism is that folks feel like they have to defend the indefensible,” says Miles Taylor, who recently joined The News Agents USA as a new presenter.
“We have gotten to a place where people are willing to pervert their entire morality and worldview to defend pedophiles, pedophile protectors, and now in this case a rapist because of that rapist's political allegiances.”
This happens, he says, because so few celebrities are willing to work with MAGA.
“Any time anyone of any degree of fame expresses support for GOP causes, or in this case joins the MAGA movement, there's a level of excitement inside the GOP that's tough to describe,” he adds.
“They feel like they've won a celebrity or two over, and clearly are not willing to let those people go, even when they're accused of heinous crimes and convicted of heinous crimes.”
How loyalty to MAGA trumps everything for America's hard-right
Megyn Kelly’s comments, Emily Maitlis says, are “disgusting”.
She adds that Kelly's views are not shaped by what happened in court or the testimonies of his victims, they are shaped by Brand's political alignment.
"This gives you an extraordinary window into how these MAGA personalities view justice," Maitlis says.
"They say Russell Brand is innocent because he's MAGA, he's on Rumble, he has been on the airwaves with Donald Trump's youngest son, Eric.
"He is therefore part of the MAGA, indeed the Trump wider family, so she has to go out and defend him."
Maitlis says that Kelly's rant can't be understood without the context of Brand's "proximity" to MAGA and Trump.
"Russell Brand was a fixture at the Republican convention when I was there in 2024, and has been on the circuit with these conservative conventions since then."
Does jailing Russell Brand set a ‘crazy legal standard’?
Elon Musk has described Brand's jailing over rape and sexual assaults which date back over a decade as "a crazy legal standard", but anyone who has supported Donald Trump's use of US law might want to think twice before criticising the justice system of another country.
Megyn Kelly portrayed Russell Brand’s sentencing as an attack on conservative white men in the UK.
"I would prefer our justice system to America's at this moment in history," says Jon.
"I would rather have that than Donald Trump telling his Department of Justice who to go after and who not to."
Maitlis says suggesting the pursuit of historical sex crimes to be "crazy legal standard" invalidates any support for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.
"I would definitely say ours is preferable, and so would millions of Americans who now want to see the survivors in the Epstein case get justice," she adds.
"They want to see them get their day in court. They want to see these people, these perpetrators, investigated – even if it does go back 30 years."