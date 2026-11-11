Trump loyalists and the hard-right are defending the convicted rapist Russell Brand. Why?

What’s the story?

Russell Brand is a convicted rapist, but there are still people willing to defend him in public.

Supporters claim Brand is the victim of a celebrity stitch up, or the UK’s failed justice system.

A jury of eight men and four women unanimously found Brand guilty and he was sentenced to 10 years and six months for his crimes.

MAGA darling Megyn Kelly, has claimed Brand was sentenced for kissing and sniffing a lady. Musk has said his jailing is “unjust”, in an angry rant for her self-titled podcast.

She says Brand’s jailing is an attack on conservative white men in the UK, portrays the country as being ‘overrun’ with migrants and Muslims, and says this community is "raping young girls" and facing "zero justice".

Russell Brand became a “darling” of MAGA circles in recent years, having appeared at various conventions alongside Trump family members.

Megyn Kelly, and others, have realised there is a profitable market for “rage and anger” in the right-wing MAGA world, Jon Sopel says.

“It really shows you how severe the political tribalism is that folks feel like they have to defend the indefensible,” says Miles Taylor, who recently joined The News Agents USA as a new presenter.

“We have gotten to a place where people are willing to pervert their entire morality and worldview to defend pedophiles, pedophile protectors, and now in this case a rapist because of that rapist's political allegiances.”

This happens, he says, because so few celebrities are willing to work with MAGA.

“Any time anyone of any degree of fame expresses support for GOP causes, or in this case joins the MAGA movement, there's a level of excitement inside the GOP that's tough to describe,” he adds.

“They feel like they've won a celebrity or two over, and clearly are not willing to let those people go, even when they're accused of heinous crimes and convicted of heinous crimes.”