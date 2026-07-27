Andy Burnham’s longtime friend and “bezzie mate” Steve Rotheram, Liverpool City mayor, tells The News Agents how the new PM’s working class upbringing has left him with ‘imposter syndrome’ – but will it hold him back?

What’s the story?

As the UK's new prime minister, Andy Burnham is working to reshape the NHS, improve social care and maintain international relationships – but he may also have some work a little closer to home as well.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region and Burnham’s “bezzie mate” says the PM has ‘imposter syndrome’, which has been shaped by his working class upbringing.

People who struggle with imposter syndrome doubt their own talents or achievements, and live in the perceived fear of being exposed as a fraud in their current situation.

This week, Burnham will meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will no doubt test Burnham's political skills – and that feeling of imposter syndrome

"He can talk to President Trump or Zelensky or anybody at that level," Rotheram tells Lewis Goodall.

"In private sessions with these people. It's no different with them than he is with anybody else.

"But Andy's never lost the working class-ness, if you like, or that imposter syndrome that you feel."

He says his pal is managing the situation well so far.

"I know he's got imposter syndrome, or he's had imposter syndrome for many years, just like most people from working class backgrounds," Rotheram adds.

Despite Burnham’s Cambridge education, then working his way from special advisor to MP, to cabinet and now PM, Rotheram insists Burnham is still working class, through and through.

"Where you're from, that forms you into the person that you become, and he's from an ordinary working class background," Rotheram adds.