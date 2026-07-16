Will FIFA act after Argentina’s rule-breaking banner stunt?
Argentina players breached FIFA rules following their World Cup semi-final win against England, by waving a fan-made banner claiming Las Malvinas, The Falkland Islands, belong to their country. Will FIFA act – and could Lionel Messi miss the final?
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What’s the story?
Argentina want to bring home the World Cup – and they’ve got their eyes on Las Malvinas (The Falkland Islands) as well.
The Argentinian team beat England 2-1 in the semi-final, and will now play Spain in the final, but after their Wednesday night victory, it was their players’ antics after the final whistle blew that has stuck in the minds of many.
They waved a banner, made by fans, which stated a claim to want to return ownership of ‘Las Malvinas’, which has been a British colony since 1833, to Argentina.
Political statements are banned by FIFA at the World Cup. The banner was made by fans, and thrown onto the pitch after the team won 2-1 in Atlanta, Georgia.
"There is a sense of genuine sadness about last night," says Emily Maitlis, reflecting on England's loss.
"I think overwhelmingly, we weren't cheated. There wasn't foul play. It wasn't terrible. It just felt sad. If you supported England, it just feels sad today.
"As a result of that, there is this rush of emotion onto something we can hold onto – which is that f**king flag."
Jon Sopel says what happened was a clear breach of FIFA's sometimes-strict rules about politics on the pitch.
"If we're talking about provocation, that banner being held up before thousands of Argentinian fans was against all FIFA rules,” he says.
“If that ain't a breach of the rules, I don't know what is."
At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, players were banned from wearing the Pride armband, and playing breaking this rule faced the threat of a yellow card.
"The message from FIFA is very clear: no politics, no ideology, no religious messaging, no offensive messaging of any nature," Maitlis adds.
"It is pretty hard to see how a banner that reclaims national territory is not political."
Why is this such a big deal in Argentina?
The Falklands war was fought over ten weeks in 1982, but Maitlis says the question of its ownership has been a "residual sense" for people of Argentina ever since.
“It has become part of the legend of a football win, that you will say you will take back the islands for the country,” she says.
“It's the way patriotism and football becomes so closely entwined in talking about these islands, and so clearly there was sort of fervor and delight from the players on the pitch and their fans.”
Earlier this week, Gary Lineker told Jon Sopel he believed the game would be all about football, and politics would be left at home.
"Holding up that banner was so clearly political and so clearly designed to inflame the passions of the Argentinian supporters in the ground about the Malvinas, the Falkland Islands, belonging to Argentina and not to the UK," Jon adds.
But will FIFA act?
Lionel Messi was one of the Argentina players holding the flag, and taking action against the players now could mean one of the biggest stars of the tournament, and in the world, missing out on the final, which is held on Sunday.
FIFA is yet to comment.
"Again, this calls into question FIFA and what it's for," Jon says.
"It has these high and mighty, lofty ideals, and yet when the rubber hits the road, it will take the expedient way out, turn a blind eye and close its ears to all evil and wrongdoing."
Earlier in this year’s World Cup tournament, Infantino overturned a red card issued to US player Folarin Balogun after an intervention by Donald Trump – who he last year presented with the 'FIFA Peace Prize', seemingly created with the sole purpose of giving it to the president.
But while the Trump interaction took place behind closed doors, the actions of the Argentina team played out a little differently.
"This has literally been broadcast around the world at the most dramatic moment of World Cup football so far," Maitlis says.
"So you have to assume that there will be a lot of people pressing him to respond to this in some shape or form."
The actions of the Argentine players have been "goaded" by senior politicians from the country, while Downing Street has said the Falklands remain part of Britain, and is wishing both teams in the final well – especially Spain.