Argentina players breached FIFA rules following their World Cup semi-final win against England, by waving a fan-made banner claiming Las Malvinas, The Falkland Islands, belong to their country. Will FIFA act – and could Lionel Messi miss the final?

What’s the story?

Argentina want to bring home the World Cup – and they’ve got their eyes on Las Malvinas (The Falkland Islands) as well.

The Argentinian team beat England 2-1 in the semi-final, and will now play Spain in the final, but after their Wednesday night victory, it was their players’ antics after the final whistle blew that has stuck in the minds of many.

They waved a banner, made by fans, which stated a claim to want to return ownership of ‘Las Malvinas’, which has been a British colony since 1833, to Argentina.

Political statements are banned by FIFA at the World Cup. The banner was made by fans, and thrown onto the pitch after the team won 2-1 in Atlanta, Georgia.

"There is a sense of genuine sadness about last night," says Emily Maitlis, reflecting on England's loss.

"I think overwhelmingly, we weren't cheated. There wasn't foul play. It wasn't terrible. It just felt sad. If you supported England, it just feels sad today.

"As a result of that, there is this rush of emotion onto something we can hold onto – which is that f**king flag."

Jon Sopel says what happened was a clear breach of FIFA's sometimes-strict rules about politics on the pitch.

"If we're talking about provocation, that banner being held up before thousands of Argentinian fans was against all FIFA rules,” he says.

“If that ain't a breach of the rules, I don't know what is."

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, players were banned from wearing the Pride armband, and playing breaking this rule faced the threat of a yellow card.

"The message from FIFA is very clear: no politics, no ideology, no religious messaging, no offensive messaging of any nature," Maitlis adds.

"It is pretty hard to see how a banner that reclaims national territory is not political."