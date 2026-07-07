Nigel Farage gave a speech titled "an important announcement", which many expected to be a resignation. Picture: Nigel Farage / Reform UK

By Michael Baggs (with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel)

Nigel Farage has triggered a by-election in Clacton, which he hopes to win and firm up his support with Reform voters amid an investigation into his finances. Will this work, or has it just exposed his “deep martyr complex”?

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Read time: 4 mins In brief… Nigel Farage has accused the mainstream media of “foul deeds” following an investigation into shady donations to his personal accounts, and will stand for re-election in an upcoming Clacton by-election.

He describes a £5 million donation from a crypto billionaire as a “lottery win”, but Emily Maitlis says the win here is having “very rich friends”.

Lewis Goodall says Farage sees himself as a man who has made “great” personal sacrifices, but has now turned on the media, which has helped him become a powerful political force on the British right wing.

What’s the story? Nigel Farage has resigned as the MP for Clacton, triggering a by-election he intends to fight, and win, to secure his support with constituents and Reform members. He has been facing increasing scrutiny over his finances, following a £5 million donation from a crypto billionaire, promotion for a gold bullion company and financial support from a convicted criminal. In a video speech Farage accused “the establishment” of using “foul means” to address the rise of Reform UK and seek response from him on his personal funds. "I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law in any way. I have not misused public money," he said. He attacked the “mainstream media” and accused it of wanting Reform members to have no “assets”. He described the 5bn gift as a personal “lottery win”. “Standards are now being used as a political tool," Farage added. "I can do with that money whatever I wish." He said a Clacton by-election would be part of a "political revolution", in a country that is "broken" and a place where men are unable to wear watches, and women unable to wear jewellery on UK streets. “He did, in fact, win the lottery by having very rich friends,” says Emily Maitlis. “He also made the case of why it's really important for him to be rich and why it's really important for him to be gifted all this money. "He talked about all the occasions in which his life had been endangered that we don't yet know about, as a way of justifying the need for this £5 million donation from the crypto billionaire."

How Nigel Farage exposed his ‘deep martyr complex’ Farage also described himself as an influencer and investor, although the upcoming by-election will prove whether these impress the voters in Clacton. “If you have to say that you're an influencer, it usually means you're not,” Lewis Goodall adds, describing Farage’s hastily-arranged address as “doused in endless quantities of self-pity”. The video address came after a confrontation between Farage and a Sky News journalist at Heathrow airport, as the Reform leader returned from America, having appeared as part of its 250 year anniversary celebrations.

🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage threatens a Sky News journalist who asks about his undeclared gifts from convicted criminal George Cottrell



"You harass my family anymore, there will be serious consequences" pic.twitter.com/FynOyixJDi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 6, 2026

In it, he issued a "direct threat" to Sky News, accusing the broadcaster of harassing his family. Reporters from various UK news outlets gathered recently outside one of the several properties he owns, and it is believed to be the home of Farage’s daughter. Farage has said Sky News is lying when it denies having approached his family, and claims The Times newspaper published details of his family's home - which has been denied by its reporters. Lewis says questions about Farage’s finances by reporters, including those from Sky News, who Farage is particularly furious with, are “legitimate”, but says he has been told by Reform insiders that his anger at the media is genuine.